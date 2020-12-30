‘I’m Very Happy To Rejoin Vastese; Eager For New Season’

One of the new players of Vastese – an Italian Serie D club (fourth division), is a midfileder, Kenneth Obodo – the younger brother of former Super Eagles midfielder, Christian Obodo.

Born in 1985, Obodo arrived in Biancorosso this Summer from Savona. And so far, the 35 year old has played seven games for a total of 559 minutes.

Vastese have gone through a difficult period – 13th place in the league, with a big 3-0 loss in their last game against Matese . The last time the club won a match was in the middle of October. Their next match is against Notaresco on 10 January – which will be crucial, only from a psychological view.

Completesports.com got Obodo talking about the situation of things in the Bolami club. Interview by By RAFFAELE CAMPO.

“Personally it is going well. It is my second time here because thirteen years ago I played for the old Pro Vasto,” Obodo said.

“In this city I’m very fine. The same city gave me very much, so I chose

to return…