Infinix Features 51 Rappers And Bags A GUINNESS WORLD RECORD

Infinix has bagged yet another awesome win and this time, they did it together with 51 distinctively gifted rhymesters.

In a bid to defy the odds of distance and create a shared experience among music lovers amidst the pandemic, Infinix pulled together 51 rappers from more than 15 countries to attempt the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for most people in an online rapping video relay.

The challenge which lasted for 1 minute and 11 seconds saw many rappers talking incredibly fast and barely taking a breath. Interestingly, the challenge saw a mix of languages as participants were permitted to rap in the official language of their respective countries. That, and the sheer diversity of techniques used by the rappers made it all the more satisfying to watch. Some of the languages featured in the attempt include; English, French, Thai, Arabic, Urdu, Hindi, and Bahasa Indonesian.

