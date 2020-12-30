Osayi-Samuel Reveals Racists Abuse After QPR’s Draw At Norwich

Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel has revealed he was racially abused on social media after the side’s 1-1 draw against Norwich City on Tuesday night.

Osayi-Samuel scored QPR’s equalising goal from the spot in the game

The 22-year-old posted on his Instagram account a screenshot of the abuse he had received, describing it as “disgusting and painful to receive messages like this”.

The message also included threats to his family.

In a statement to Sky Sports News on Wednesday morning, QPR CEO Lee Hoos said: “We completely deplore the abhorrent abuse Bright has been subjected to.

“It astounds me that people feel they can freely post such comments without any fear of reprisal.

“We are working with Instagram and asking them to assist us in identifying the individual concerned.

“I do feel social media platforms have a duty of care to its users who are victimised in this way.”

When approached…