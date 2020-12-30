Resumption Of NPFL Is Big Relief

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has affirmed that the resumption of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL)has brought a big relief after months of uncertainty.

Mr Dare made this assertion during a media chat following the kickoff of the 2020/2021 NPFL season last weekend.

“Truly, it is really a sign of relief to see the NPFL return. You can see the excitement on the social media and economic activities in different venues talking about the hotels, restaurants and hosts of others who are beneficiaries of the restart of the league,” Dare said.

“The return of the league brought about economic gains and it will reduce social vices among the youths.

“Even the gladiators of the game are not left out of the party, players get travel allowances. Referees, match officials, as well as the back room…