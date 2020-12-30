Saka Voted Arsenal’s Man Of The Match Again After Win At Brighton

Bukayo Saka was once again voted Arsenal’s Man of the Match in their hardfought 1-0 win at Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night.

Saka was announced the Gunners’ best player in a poll result published on the club’s verified Twitter handle.

The 19-year-old got the award following his impressive performance for the Gunners in their 3-1 win against Chelsea at the weekend.

He continued his superb form by setting up Alexander Lacazette who netted Arsenal’s goal which has now earned them back-to-back wins.

And after collation of the votes Saka polled 79 per cent of the votes by the club fans to emerge winner.

In second place was Emile Smith Rowe got 10 per cent, Bernd Leno was awarded six while Pablo Mari polled five.

Saka limped off late in the game on Tuesday after a heavy challenge while helping his side to defend a setpiece.

The win against Brighton took Arsenal from to 13th position on 20 points and will…