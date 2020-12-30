Sanusi Makes Champions League 2020 Revelations Best Eleven

Super Eagles left-back Zaidu Sanusi has been included in the UEFA Champions League 2020 revelations best eleven, Completesports.com reports.

The team which was chosen by UEFA.com reporters and editors was announced and published on UEFA’s official website on Wednesday.

It is a team of young players who have made it into the UEFA Champions League during the year that is now ending.

In order to restrict the options, the following criteria was used: age up to 24 years; debut in the UEFA Champions League in 2020 or with little playing time and which gained great importance this year.

Commenting on Sanusi’s performance in the year in review, UEFA wrote:”Coming from Santa Clara, he fit perfectly in Porto and missed just 13 minutes in the “dragons” campaign in the group stage.

“He was particularly prominent on matchday four when he debuted in the UEFA Champions League – and for Porto – and was elected to the Fantasy Football team of the week.”

Among other…