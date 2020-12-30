Solskjaer Coy On Manchester United’s Title Chances

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains modest about his side’s title chances after they moved to second spot in the Premier League following Wednesday’s win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Marcus Rashford struck late on to seal a 1-0 win against the stubborn visitors at the Old Trafford .

The Red Devils are now two points behind leaders Liverpool on the table.

“(The young players) did well. I think they did well. Situations happen. It’s up to us to decide the right moments to play them and the answer was good,” Solskjaer said after the game.

“I think today was a game that everybody should learn from, especially the young boys. It’s nothing that they have to worry about – I think they did really, really well.

“But the game teaches that you have to be focused until the last moment. It’s a tough lesson to take but it’s a good one.”

