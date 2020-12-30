Stoke Boss O’Neil Happy To Welcome Back Mikel From Injury

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neil is delighted to have John Mikel Obi back in his squad following the midfielder’s recent battle with injury, reports Completesports.com.

Mikel spent time on the sidelines with calf and groin trouble after limping out of a goalless draw at Sheffield Wednesday last month.

The former Chelsea star missed six league games as a result of the setback.

The experienced midfielder however returned to action in Stoke City’s 1-1 home draw against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

"I thought first half, we were deservedly in front. The goal was obviously a little bit fortunate but we played well and then I thought possibly the substitutions upset our rhythm a bit," O'Neil said after game.



