Troost-Ekong Nominated For Watford Player Of The Month Award

Nigeria defender William Troost- Ekong has been nominated for Watford Player Of the Month award for December, reports Completesports.com.

Troost-Ekong will battle captain Troy Deeney and Kiko Femenia for the individual honour.

The centre-back made five consecutive appearances for the Hornets in December before picking up an hamstring injury.

Deeney scored in three successive games against Rotherham United, Birmingham City and Brentford.

Femenía followed up winning the November award by going unbeaten individually during December, with Watford winning three times and drawing twice when the full-back played.

Fans have until 3pm on Thursday, December 31st to vote for a player of their choice.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…