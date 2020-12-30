Up Next: Spain Fantasy is back!

This time around, the Spain Fantasy Derby brings you Bétis vs Sevilla!

Derby Challenge: all the excitement in one game mode!

RealFevr offers multiple game modes, and this one challenges the player for one specific game where you create a team with limited choices and enjoy 90 minutes of pure adrenaline! It’s a recurring challenge, stay sharp so you don’t miss a single one!

Spain Fantasy opens the curtain on the next spotlight match: Bétis vs Sevilla! Create your team while you still can at: https://fantasy.realfevr.com/t/DERBYCES

The game will take place at Benito Villamarín on Saturday, January 2nd at 15h15 pm. With that out of the way… Let’s take a look at the teams!

In this corner… Sevilla! With an impressive resume which includes 13 national and international titles: one La Liga title, five Spanish Cups and six Europa League titles, Los Rojiblancos are a threat to be reckoned with. They are in 4th place, bellow the big two, Real Madrid and Atletico…