Arsenal’s Kolasinac Returns to Schalke On Loan

Sead Kolasinac will be returning to Schalke on loan from Arsenal the Bundesliga club have announced.

Schalke made the announcement in a statement released on their official website on Thursday.

“Sead Kolasinac has agreed to join Bundesliga side Schalke on loan for the remainder of the season.

“The Bosnia & Herzegovina international will be returning to the club he joined as a youth player and spent five years in their first team before signing for us in June 2017.

“Sead has made 113 appearances for us and his fine performances on our way to the 2019 Europa League final were recognised when he was named in the 2018/19 Uefa Europa League squad of the season. Sead was also part of our FA Cup-winning squad against Chelsea last August.



“Technical director Edu said: “Sead needs to be playing regularly, so we have decided together that a move back to Germany with Schalke will benefit him at this moment. We will be…