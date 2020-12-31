Arteta: Arsenal Must Trim Squad In January

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his main task now is to trim the numbers in his squad during the January window.

The Gunners were able to offload Emiliano Martinez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan on permanent deals in September while a month later Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira departed on loan.

But forgotten man Mesut Ozil remained at the Emirates along with Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac, who have barely featured in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal have been linked with a loan move for Real Madrid playmaker Isco next month, but first of all technical director Edu will attempt to raise funds by moving on those who are surplus to requirements.

“We have a large squad and we knew that. A lot of things that should have happened in the summer, we cannot accomplish for different reasons,” Arteta said ahead of Saturday’s trip to West Brom.

“There are some players that are going to go on loan and going to…