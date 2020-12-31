Arteta React To Speculation Linking Arsenal Wih Move For Isco

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta refused to be drawn on speculation suggesting that the Gunners are interested in a deal to sign Isco from Real Madrid on loan in January.

The north London side made it back to back wins in the Premier League on Tuesday night when they claimed an impressive 1-0 away victory at Brighton to follow up their 3-1 win over Chelsea FC on Boxing Day.

Arsenal have struggled to maintain consistent form in the Premier League so far this season, with the Gunners currently finding themselves in the bottom half of the top-flight table.

Thy are bound to be linked with a whole host of potential signings in the coming weeks as the January transfer window draws nearer.

Reports in the media this week have suggested that Arsenal may be exploring the possibility of signing Isco from Real Madrid on a six-month loan deal.

Arteta was asked directly about the reports after Tuesday night’s win, but the Spanish…