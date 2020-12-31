Cavani Manchester United Star Gets Three-Game Ban, £100,000 Fine

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has been slammed with a three-match ban and £100,000 fine after he used the word ‘negrito’ in a social media post.

Cavani sent the message to a friend after his match-winning performance against Southampton last month, but the FA decided it was discriminatory in nature and charged him with misconduct.

The 33-year-old former PSG star had until January 4 to respond but decided not to contest the charge which carries a minimum three-match ban.

He will now miss the Premier League game against Aston Villa, EFL Cup semi-final against Manchester City and FA Cup clash with Watford – leaving him free to return to action against Burnley on January 12 and Liverpool five days later.

A statement from the FA read: “Edinson Cavani has been suspended for three games, fined £100,000 and must complete face-to-face education after admitting a charge for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation…