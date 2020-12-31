Dare: Nigeria Will Compete In 11 Sports At Tokyo Olympics

Team Nigeria will compete in just 11 sports with comparative advantage at the Tokyo Olympics, Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has said.

The minister made this known in a statement issued by his Special Adviser (Media), John Joshua-Akanji, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Dare declared that the days of jamboree at the Olympics are over, as Nigeria would only leverage on sports with comparative advantage and prospects of a podium finish.

He said preparing and leveraging on such short will be the focus of the ministry.

“The Olympics is less than six months away and we have started camping our athletes to get them to full fitness ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

“We have four camps in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Akure, and Lagos. From next year we will commence more robust camping with some athletes going abroad to train with their foreign-based counterparts,” he added.

Dare said the early camping which is in stages will be intensified with all the COVID-19 protocols put in…