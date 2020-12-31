Dr. Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase @ 70: Entrepreneur, Author And Humanist

By Dr. Mumini Alao, Group Managing Director, Complete Communications Limited

Dr. Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase, Executive Chairman of Complete Communications Limited, publishers of Complete Sports newspapers, is your quintessential self-made man who attained success by the bootstraps, dint of hard work and unshakable faith in God. Even as he clocks 70 years today, 31st December, 2020, he is not about to slow down as he leads his company’s transformation into a fully digital media conglomerate.

The Beginning

Sunny was born on 31 December, 1950 into the family of Obazu-Ojeagbase of Uzebba in Owan West Local Government area, Edo State. His father, Pa Johnson Ojeagbase, was a soldier who fought in the Second World War while his mother, Mama Janet Emilomo Ojeagbase, was a housewife and petty trader.

Sunny was actually born in Osogbo, capital of Osun State. He, therefore, was also given the Yoruba name, Abiodun, having been born on the…