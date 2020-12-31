FIFA, NFF, Everton Congratulate Amokachi On 48th Birthday

World football governing body FIFA, NFF and Premier League club Everton have sent congratulatory messages to legendary Nigerian forward Daniel Amokachi on his 48th birthday.

FIFA wrote:”Scored the 1st-ever @ChampionsLeague goal. Helped Nigeria win AFCON & Olympic golds. Dazzled at 2 World Cups. Scored golazos serially

“Happy 48th birthday to an electrifying talent, Daniel Amokachi.”

According to Everton: “Happy Birthday, Daniel Amokachi!”

While NFF wrote:”Happy birthday to former @NGSuperEagles forward and coach, Olympic Gold and Afcon winner, @FrenzziiiBull Have a good one Da Bull!”

After calling time on his football career Amokachi went into coaching.

He was part of late Stephen Keshi’s coaching crew that led the Super Eagles to the 2013 AFCON in South Africa.

Also, he was part of the crew that guided the Eagles to the round of 16 of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

