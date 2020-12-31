‘He Has Everthing To Become A Special Player’- Kompany In Awe Of Mukairu’s Quality

Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany has heaped plaudits on Paul Mukairu and backed the forward to become one of the key stars in future, Completesports.com reports.

Mukairu scored in Anderlecht’s 2-0 win against Beerschot last weekend.

“Paul has everything to become a special player,” Kompany said.

The 20-year-old has scored twice and provided two assists in nine league appearances for Anderlecht this season.

The Nigerian forward linked up with Anderlecht on a one-year loan deal from Turkish club Antalyaspor this summer.

