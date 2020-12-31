‘He Was Immense’- Gerrard Talks Up Aribo After Rangers Win At St Mirren

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has once praised Joe Aribo after the midfielder put up another impressive display in the 2-0 win at St Mirren on Wednesday afternoon, reports Completesports.com.

Aribo was a delight to watch in Rangers’ midfielder as he tormented the St Mirren defence along with Glen Camara and Ianis Hagi.

“In-terms of our style, it probably wasn’t there for the majority of the game. I thought it was really patchy, but there were a lot of positives to take away,”Gerrard told the club’s official website.

“Both number nines have scored a goal, I thought Joe Aribo and Glen Kamara were immense, and we have kept another clean sheet, so in the main, we are happy and we move into the weekend in a good place.”

The 24-year-old has scored four goals in 14 league appearances for Rangers this season.

Rangers next game is against title rival Celtic on Saturday.

