Hertha Berlin, Shanghai SIPG Target January Move For Dennis

Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis is set to leave Belgian Pro League champions Club Brugge next month, reports Completesports.com.

Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin and Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG are interested in signing the versatile forward according to voetbalnieuws.be.

Dennis was linked with a move away from Club Brugge this summer, but interested clubs were scared by the €20m price tag placed on him.

The 23-year-old and the club seem to have grown tired of each other with the player only limited to bench role in recent outings.

A transfer to Hertha Berlin seems most likely as Dennis may not want to move to an obscure league at this stage of his career.

He has featured in nine league games for Club Brugge this season and is yet to open his goal account.

By Adeboye Amosu

