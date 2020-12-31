Neymar To Appear Before Rio de Janeiro State Prosecutors

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has been asked to appear before Rio de Janeiro state prosecutors “urgently” to answer reports he is holding a five-day New Year’s party for 150 guests.

Authorities said they had received several complaints about the event, which Brazilian media reported was being held at the player’s luxury condominium in Mangaratiba, around 105km down the coast from Rio

The PSG player’s media officer has denied he is hosting any event and his lawyers told AFP: “It has nothing to do with Neymar. We have no information about such an event.”

State prosecutors said Neymar and the condominium’s representatives had been asked to provide “details about the number of people invited, the party’s organization and the health measures adopted”.

However, Neymar’s media officer Day Crespo told Reuters the player “will not host any party this year, we are in the middle of a pandemic and…