Omeruo: No Big Deal Playing In Spanish Second Division With Leganes

Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo says he has no problem playing in the Spanish Segunda Division, reports Completesports.com.

Leganes were relegated to the second tier on final day of last season and despite interest from other clubs, Omeruo took a pay cut to remain with the Cucumber Growers.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to stay back and play in the second division. I asked if they were going to cut my salary to 50% and they said yes but I told them we might have a problem but then, again I thought about it and decided to stay,”Omeruo told AOIFootball.

“I have lived 2 years in Spain and this was a club that gave me an opportunity because when I was with Chelsea they always loaned me out to several clubs and I did not really have a home that time.

“So for me, it was only fair that I risk one season in the second division to try and come back at the first trial.”

Leganes currently occupy fourth position on…