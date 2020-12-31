Ronaldo: I Want To Play For Many Years More

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he has no plans to retire and wants to continue playing for “many years” despite the fact that he is approaching the age of 36.

The Portugal international has been in excellent form for his Serie A club during the 2020-21 campaign, scoring 16 times in 14 appearances in all competitions, including 12 goals in 10 Serie A outings.

Ronaldo will be 36 in February and his existing deal in Turin is due to expire in the summer of 2022.

However, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid attacker has hinted that he wants to still be playing professional football past the age of 40.

“It doesn’t matter the age. What is important is the mind,” said Ronaldo after being named Player of the Century at the Globe Soccer Awards. “It doesn’t matter if Cristiano Ronaldo is good, you don’t know tomorrow what is going to happen.

“I live in the present, in the moment….