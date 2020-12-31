Tottenham Hotspur Target January Move For Diego Costa

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning a January offer to sign former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa.

The 32-year-old recently had his contract mutually terminated six months early with the Spanish club, as the forward wanted to move elsewhere for more regular game time.

Madrid news outlet La Razon reports that Spurs are an admirer of Costa as are Italian side Napoli, with both clubs keen on strengthening their attacking options.



Read Also: Premier League: Arsenal Win At Brighton; Leeds Utd Hammer Ajayi’s West Brom

They also state that Napoli are planning to part with forwards Arkadiusz Milik and former Spurs man Fernando Llorente next month and so will make an offer for Costa as a replacement but Tottenham are also set to enquire to Costa’s representatives about a possible move.

The Spaniard being out of contract would speed up the process if any deal was to happen for the striker, who is keen…