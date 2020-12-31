TTC Look Up To Aruna To End Slide In TTBL

To end the continuous slide of TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell in the Table Tennis Bundesliga (TTBL), the management of TTC is looking up to Quadri Aruna to end the drop in the league.

After losing three consecutive matches against Neu-Ulm, Schwalbe-Berneustadt and Ochsenhausen at home, TTC will host visiting Post SV Mühlhausen in the Wilmingtonhalle at home on Sunday January 3, 2021.

Clau-Dieter Schad, Vice President of the TTC considers their visitors an easy prey but warned that Aruna and his mates should not be complacent but end their slide at home.

“Even if they are not quite as good in the table, they are a strong opponent. We’ll have to get everything,” Schad warned.

According to Schad, TTC were complacent in the last few games, and they failed to win against the top opponents despite good performances to suffer three defeats in a row at the end of the year.

“It’s of course annoying that we…