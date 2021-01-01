2021! Happy New Year !! –From Complete Sports, Completesports.com

Dear Readers,

All of us at Complete Sports heartily welcome you to 2021 and wish you a stupendous New Year.

May God’s infinite blessings abound with you throughout this this year as Complete Sports daily newspaper and Completesports.com continue to bank on your invaluable support. We thank you immensely for being loyal readers throughout the year, 2020, which climaxed with celebration of the 25th anniversary of Complete Sports.

We update your favourite online news hub, Completesports.com, round the clock because we know that you visit, always making your presence count. Together with you, and through God’s grace, 2021 will be a blissful one.

Thank you!

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

