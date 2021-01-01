Dr. Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase @ 70: Tributes To Septuagenarian

Veteran sports journalist and President of International Sport Press Association ( AIPS Africa), Mitchel Obi; Group Managing Director Complete Communications Limited, Dr. Mumini Alao; Chairman/CEO Brila Media, Dr. Larry Izamoje and MD/CEO, Neo Media and Marketing, Mr. Ehi Braimah, have paid glowing tributes to the Executive Chairman, Complete Communications Limited, Dr. (Pastor) Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase on his 70th birthday on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

Speaking on Sports Radio 88.9 Brila FM, Obi revealed how he used to win prizes as a reader in a letter competition during Dr. Ojeagbase’s days as the Sports Editor of The Guardian. He also recalled how he eventually started working with him.

“He is the only one, and only one – there is no two Sunny Ojeagbases. From soldiering to sports journalism, you have a pathfinder, you have a pioneer, you have a production wizard and you have a pastor. And when you look at Sunny Ojeagbase there is only one word – diligence,” Obi…