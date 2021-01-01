English Managers Out-Of-Favour In Job Opportunities

Out of the five major European football leagues, the Premier League is responsible for providing local managers with the least opportunities.

n other words, the Premier League has been the most global league when it comes to managerial appointments.

This has been revealed in a new RunRepeat.com analysis which looked at 877 different managerial spells in the leagues, during 2010-20.

The study claims that only 27% of Premier League games were managed by English managers during this period. In all the other leagues, domestic managerial talent finds a lot more favour with clubs. In LaLiga, 73% of league games were managed by Spanish managers, while in Bundesliga, 68% of games were managed by German managers.

Serie A is responsible for giving the most opportunities to domestic managers. Italian managers were in charge of a massive 87% of games in the Italian top…