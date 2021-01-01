Iwobi Out Of Everton Vs West Ham Game With Injury

Alex Iwobi has been ruled out of Everton’s Premier League home tie with West Ham United on Friday due to injury, Completesports.com reports.

Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti disclosed this while previewing the game.

However, Ancelotti did not disclose the nature of the injury or whether the former Arsenal star picked the knock during warm up before the game.

“Iwobi had a little problem during the training, we didn’t want to take the risk,” Ancelotti was quoted on Everton’s Twitter handle.

Iwobi has been impressive of late for Everton and was instrumental in wins against Arsenal, Chelsea, Leicester and Sheffield United.

Meanwhile, there is good news for the Merseyside club as James Rodriguez makes the bench for the clash against the Hammers.

The Real Madrid on loan star has been out with a calf muscle strain since December last year.

Everton are currently in…