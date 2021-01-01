Mexican Club Tigres UANL Chase Ahmed Musa

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has been linked with a move to Mexican club Tigres UANL, Completesports.com reports.

Musa is looking for a new club after leaving Saudi Arabia Professional League outfitAl Nassr last year.

He has been linked with a move to Premier League club West Bromwich Albion and Turkish giants Galatasaray.

According to reports in the Mexican press, Tigres will look to sign the winger during the winter transfer window.

Tigres are also interested in Mario Balotelli, Antonio Sanarbria and Arda Turan.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

