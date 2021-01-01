NFF Congratulates Super Eagles Star Awaziem At 24

The Nigeria Football Federation has congratulated Super Eagles and Boavista defender Chidozie Awaziem on his 24th birthday.

The NFF wrote on their verified Twitter handle:”Happy birthday to @NGSuperEagles defender, @AwaziemC.”

Born in Enugu, Awaziem joined Portuguese giant Porto in 2014, where he spent his last year as a junior and won the corresponding league title.

His senior debut was made with the B team, in the Segunda Liga and on 27 January 2016, aged 19, Awaziem appeared in his first competitive game with the main squad, featuring the full 90 minutes in a 0–2 away loss against C.D. Feirense in the Taça da Liga.

His maiden appearance in the Primeira Liga took place on 12 February, as he again started in a 2–1 win at S.L. Benfica due to an injury crisis to the defensive sector.

For the 2017–18 season , Awaziem was loaned to French club FC Nantes and his first match in Ligue 1 took place on 6 August 2017, when he came on as a 74th-minute substitute in a…