Osimhen Super Eagles Striker Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Serie A giants Napoli have confirmed that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has tested positive for coronavirus, Completesports.com reports.

Napoli made this known in a Tweet published on their verified handle on Friday.

On arrival to Naples on Thursday having been away to Nigeria for the yuletide break, Osimhen was subjected to the compulsory Covid-19 PCR test which came out positive.

“The club can confirm that Victor Osimhen has tested positive for COVID-19 following his return to Italy,” the club said.

“Osimhen is currently asymptomatic and has not come into contact with the rest of the squad.”

Osimhen has been out of action since dislocating his shoulder, during the Super Eagles vs Sierra Leone 2021 AFCON qualifier in Benin City in November last year.

Since joining Napoli from Ligue 1 club Lille, the 22-year-old has…