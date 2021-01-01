Premier League: Iwobi’s Everton Suffer Home Defeat Vs West Ham

Tomas Soucek scored a late winner for West Ham as they secured a 1-0 win against Everton in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Alex Iwobi did not make Everton’s matchday squad for the game after sustaining injury.

Aaron Cresswell’s shot deflected off Everton defender Yerry Mina into the path of Soucek, who tapped home in the 85th minute of an uneventful game.

Victory ended a run of four successive defeats at his former club for West Ham manager David Moyes.

Everton, who had won their previous four league games, missed out on climbing to second in the table as they stay in fourth position on 29 points.

The win took West Ham to 10th on 26 points in the league table.

Later on Monday Manchester United will entertain Aston Villa at Old Trafford and must record a very score margin to go top on the log.

