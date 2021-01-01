Super Falcons Star Rasheedat Ajibade Joins Atletico Madrid

Super Falcons forward Rasheedat Ajibade has linked up with Spanish club Atletico Madrid Femenino club on a two-year deal, reports Completesports.com.

Ajibade joined the Rojiblanco from Norwegian club Avalenses IL.

The 21–year-old is looking forward to a successful spell in Spain.

” It is a great privilege and an opportunity to be here. I am excited to be a part of this team and I hope that together we achieve success,”Ajibade told the club’s official website.

“It is a great step in my career and a great challenge for me and I am ready to give it my all ”.

In addition, Ajibade said: ” I am a versatile, versatile, energetic and hard-working player .

” I tell the Atléticos that I’m going to do my best so that they and the team can feel proud .”

