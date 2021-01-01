Turkey Fantasy — Tips for Gameweek 16

Welcome to 2021! A new year, filled with opportunities to climb up that leaderboard. Here are some players that can help you do that.

Below you’ll find the crème de la crème of this week’s fantasy studs, provided to you by the masterminds behind Fantezi Futbol Türkiye.

Flash Players

Bernard Mensah (Beşiktaş, Midfielder)

After his performance of 5 goals, 8 assists and 3 earned penalties in 25 games for Kayserispor last season, Bernard Mensah made his big move to Beşiktaş. At the beginning of the season, we observed that Menash was taking the ball in all set-pieces. However, Ghanaian player handed over penalty kicks to Aboubakar and corners & free-kicks to Ghezzal in the following games. Considering that these two players are topping goalscoring and assisting table, we have to admit that Sergen Yalçın’s choice hit the target. This week Beşiktaş will play against Kayserispor and neither Aboubakar nor Ghezzal will play in…