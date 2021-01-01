U-17 AFCON Qualifiers: Golden Eaglets Face Cote d’l voire In Opener Wednesday

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets will face Cote d’l voire in their opening game at the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Togo on Wednesday, reports Completesports.com.

The Group B encounter will take place at the Stade Municipal, Lome. Kick-off is 4pm local time.

Fatai Amoo’s led side will take on the Black Meteors of Ghana in their final group game three days later at the same venue.

The semifinals are fixed for January 14, while third-place and final will played three days later.

The two finalists will advance to the U17 AFCON in Morocco in July.

The Golden Eaglets are booked at the Hotel Novelas Stars along with Ghana.

They will depart for Togo on Saturday.

