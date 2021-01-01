Watford Coach Munoz Provides Update On Success Injury

Nigeria forward Isaac Success is moving closer to full fitness following a lengthy spell on the sidelines, reports Completesports.com.

Success is yet to make an appearance for the Hornets this season after rupturing his achilles in a friendly at Vicarage Road in June 2020.

The 24-year-old is back in training and could be set to make an appearance for the Hornets in the next coupe of weeks.

“He has started training with us, step by step. He needs time but I’m very happy with him because in the last training he was at a good level,” Watford heed coach Xisco Munoz told the club’s official website.

“But it’s step by step when a player has come in after an injury, so we will see when he’s coming back.”

Watford will face Swansea City in a Sky Bet Championship game on Saturday.

