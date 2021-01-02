Aribo, Balogun Help Rangers Beat 10-Man Celtic, Go 19 Points Clear

Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun moved Rangers 19 points clear at the Scottish Premiership summit following a hardfought 1-0 win against Celtic in the second Old Firm clash of the season at Ibrox.

A Callum McGregor’s own goal settled the tie which saw Nir Bitton sent off in the 62 minutes as he tussled with Alfredo Morelos.

Rangers have now beaten Celtic in three consecutive games for the first time since 2007.

It is the first time that Rangers have gone unbeaten in their opening 22 top-flight games since 1967/68 season.

They were not at their best at Ibrox but they remain relentless in their pursuit of the title.

The home side keeper Allan McGregor had produced several saves to ensure the hosts remained level with their fierce rivals.

But in the 70th minutes, Steven Gerrard’s men went in front as the unfortunate McGregor deflected James Tavernier’s corner…