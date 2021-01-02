Aribo Targets First Goal In Five Old Firm Derbies Vs Celtic

Joe Aribo is looking to score his first goal in what will be his fifth appearance overall in the Old Firm derby which sees Rangers playing host to Celtic at Ibrox Stadium today (Saturday).

Aribo, since joining Rangers from Charlton Athletic in 2018, has featured in four Old Firm clashes against Celtic with three coming in the Scottish Premiership and the other in the League Cup.

The Super Eagles attacking midfielder is, however, yet to score in any of his four appearances against Celtic and that is a jink he will be hoping to break come today.

Aribo has already struck the back of the net on four times in 14 Scottish Premiership appearances for Rangers in the ongoing 2020/21 campaign while registering two other assists.

