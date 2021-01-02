Awoniyi Guns For 5th Goal In 12 Bundesliga Games For Union Berlin

Taiwo Awoniyi will be looking to score his fifth goal in what will be his 12th Bundesliga game for Union Berlin who visit Werder Bremen today at the Wohninvest Weserstadion.

If 2021 is anything like 2020 was for Union, the Eisernen faithful have plenty to look forward to from their side in the second half of the season even with Awoniyi now on fire.

Urs Fischer’s men cemented their status as a Bundesliga club last season and have already produced plenty of impressive results in the current campaign including beating Borrussia Dortmund 2-1 before Christmas.

This weekend’s visitors have only suffered two Bundesliga defeats all season and deservedly occupy a spot in the top six ahead of their first match of the New Year.

Union star man, Max Kruse who already boasts six goals in the league this season will play no part against his former club as he nurses a thigh problem which means Awoniyi will start against…