Bundesliga: Awoniyi On Target For Union Berlin; Akpoguma Injured In Hoffenheim’s Defeat To Freiburg

Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi was on target as Union Berlin beat Werder Bremen 2-0 in their Bundesliga clash on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Awoniyi scored Union Berlin’s second goal of the game two minutes before the half hour mark.

The 24-year-old pounced on a loose ball inside the box before slotting the ball into the net.

He was replaced seven minutes from time by Julian Ryerson.

In another Bundesliga clash, Kevin Akpoguma went off injured in Hoffenheim’s 3-1 home defeat to Freiburg.

The centre-back was replaced by Robert Skov in the 17th minute.

