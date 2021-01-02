Donnarumma AC Milan Goalkeeper Linked With Chelsea Move

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a move for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma – despite signing Edouard Mendy last summer, the Sun reports.

According to Chelsea blogger Simon Phillips, the Blues have made contact with Donnarumma, whose contract is set to expire this summer.

Chelsea are hoping to persuade the 21-year-old to join, but will face stiff competition from a host of top clubs across Europe.

Rivals Inter Milan and Juventus are believed to also be tracking Donnarumma, hoping to convince him to stay in the Serie A.

The player’s future will primarily depend on how successful negotiations over a new contract with AC Milan go.

According to Milan-based newspaper Corriere della Sera, Donnarumma has been offered a deal worth up to £6million annually.

And super agent Mino Raiola is worrying Milan, using contract offers from both Juventus and Inter as leverage.

Donnarumma has been a regular feature at…