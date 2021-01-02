Eze: Wonder Goal Vs Sheffield Utd My Best Palace Moment

Eberechi Eze says his extraordinary solo effort against Sheffield United could be the best moment of his Palace career.

“I thought I may as well take the chance and see if I can beat someone,” he said in his post-match interview with Sky Sports. “When I got into shooting range I was thinking ‘I’ll try my luck and see what happens’, and thankfully it went in.”

Asked if it was his standout moment in a Palace shirt, Eze was measured in his response: “Potentially. I know it’s a good goal. I’m grateful for the opportunity to come on, and to take my chance which was great.”

“You want to come on and make an impact and be effective. We have to be ready on the bench, and take our chance when it comes.”

