Leverkusen Lead Chase To Topple Bayern

The Bundesliga returns this weekend with defending champions, FC Bayern Munich top of the table and hoping to keep at bay a chasing pack that includes Bayer 04 Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund.

Eintracht v Leverkusen

Before Sunday’s matches, though, there are seven games to savour on Saturday.

Leverkusen will be hoping to recover from a painful 2-1 loss to Bayern and potentially return to the summit should they win at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Eintracht are the draw specialists this season with eight ties from 13 matches so far.

Bayern v Mainz

FC Bayern beat VfL Wolfsburg and then Bayer 04 Leverkusen in their final two fixtures of 2020 to end the year two points clear of their closest rivals.

The serial winners will resume on Matchday 14 after a shortened winter break determined to make it nine league titles in a row.

The final game of Matchday 14 sees Hansi Flick’s treble winners take on 1. FSV Mainz 05 who have interim…