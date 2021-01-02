My One Wish For Sports In 2021! –Segun Odegbami Writes

If there is one wish that should be granted me by the Universe about Nigerian sports in 2021, what would that wish be? I It is a no-brainer. I am not batting an eye lid.

Permit me to welcome everyone to year 2021. I am looking through my crystal ball. I see one blank canvas. That excites me. I remember that I was a fine artist first before I became a football star. The artist in me immediately comes to the fore. The Universe comes again with another poser – what I choose to paint on this canvas would become my reality. What would I paint?

I am very anxious to get started, because I have the answer on my finger tips. For sure I shall not go back to failed systems, processes and structures. That will be stupid and unproductive.

I shall draw inspiration aplenty from history and previous experiences that yielded visible and measurable successes.

I shall project into the future.

In 10 years Nigeria can be a global power in sports, competing against the giants, USA and China,…