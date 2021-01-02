Osayi-Samuel Queens Park Rangers Star Suffers Racist Abuse

Bright Osayi-Samuel revealed he was racially abused on social media after QPR’s 1-1 draw with Norwich on Tuesday night, describing the comments as “disgusting and painful to receive messages like this”.

In a statement to Sky Sports News on Wednesday morning, QPR said they “completely deplore the abhorrent abuse Bright has been subjected to” and are working with Instagram to help them identify the individual concerned.

QPR boss Warburton says the whole squad are behind Osayi-Samuel and urged clubs and governing bodies to work together to try and eradicate discrimination from society.

Warburton said: “I found that particular abuse stomach-sickening. It was absolutely outrageous. Bright is a young guy, 23 last week, to be subjected to that is totally unacceptable. Everyone is behind him.

“We need to work with the authorities, Instagram and the police to make sure these individuals are named and…