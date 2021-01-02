Pochettino Former Tottenham Boss Appointed New PSG Head Coach

Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed new head coach of Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain, the club announced on Saturday.

Pochettino who succeeded Thomas Tuchel, has signed a deal until 30 June 2022, with the option of an extra year.

The 48-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by Spurs in November 2019.

German coach Tuchel was sacked on 29 December after two and a half years in charge.

Pochettino will take his first training session on Sunday following the French league’s winter break.

He said he was “happy and honoured” to take on the role and that the club “has always held a special place in my heart”.

“I return to the club today with a lot of ambition and humility, and am eager to work with some of the world’s most talented players,” said Pochettino.

“This team has fantastic potential and my staff and I will do everything we can to get…