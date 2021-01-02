Spain: Chukwueze Bags Assist In Villarreal’s Win Vs Levante

Samuel Chukwueze bagged an assist as Villarreal returned to winning ways following their 2-1 win against Levante in their LaLiga clash at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Fer Nino opened scoring for Villarreal in the 19th minute.

Chukwueze replaced Nino after the break and teed up Gerard Moreno for the second goal in the 54th minute.

Sergio Leon reduced the deficit for the visitors in the 73rd minute.

The 21-year-old has scored once in 16 league appearances for the Yellow Submarine this season.

