Spurs Outclass Leeds To Go Third In Premier League Table

Tottenham grabbed their first Premier League win for almost a month as they defeated an enterprising Leeds 3-0 in the capital on Saturday.

The win took Spurs to third position on 29 points in the league table.

Spurs though took the lead just before the half-hour from the penalty spot after StevenBergwijn was tripped by Ezgjan Alioski and Harry Kane made no mistake from 12 yards.

Spurs doubled their lead just before the break as Son scored his 100th goal for the club.

The South Korean clipped home at the near post from Kane’s cross as the pair combined for the 13th time in the league this season, a joint divisional record.

Any hope Leeds had of a comeback was extinguished just five minutes after half-time.

Illan Meslier was at fault as he was caught out at a corner with Toby Alderweireld flicking a header on goal which the young keeper could not keep out.

Spurs were reduced to 10 men after Matt Doherty received his…