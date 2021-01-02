Stoke Boss O’Neil: Mikel In Contention To Start Vs Bournemouth

John Mikel Obi is in line to return to Stoke City’s starting line-up for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship home clash against Bournemouth, reports Completesports.com.

Mikel missed six league games after limping out of Stoke City’s goalless draw at Sheffield United two months ago.

The former Nigeria captain returned to action in the Potters 1-1 home draw against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

He featured for 22 minutes in the game.

“John Obi Mikel and Sam Clucas came off the bench on Tuesday so they will come back into contention.

“It’s just a case of how many minutes and where they are physically in terms of being ready to return”.

